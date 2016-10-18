This season, the trusty leather jacket — one of the only pieces we've been wearing since, well, forever — has gotten a facelift. The classic biker, in all its black, toughened-up glory, has been replaced by its bolder, brighter, and much cooler sister: the embellished iteration. No longer just something you casually throw on and go, this version of the leather jacket is a statement-maker with painted, studded, and embroidered accoutrements aplenty.
Though we're by no means recommending you toss your un-adorned option to the curb, we are suggesting you give these over-the-top jackets a chance. One scroll through Instagram and you'll see that whether worn properly, draped over the shoulder, or barely clinging by the elbows, they just look better with that special little touch. Click through for some of the pieces we're currently coveting.
