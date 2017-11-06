Styling Swaps To Make Your Work Pants Do Overtime

We all have that one pair of classic black pants that, whether intentionally or not, is a key piece in our work uniform. Both office-appropriate and totally flattering, the wardrobe hero pairs easily with everything from silk blouses to blazers to button-ups — in fact, almost too easily, hence our drawer full of similar styles. Suffice it to say, we shouldn't have been surprised that given the right tweaks (a platform heel, trendy fishnets, and a lace cami), our go-to work bottoms would do wonders for our after-hours look, too. All that's left to do is add in a moto jacket and hit the door, because pants that are all work and no play have no place in our lineup.