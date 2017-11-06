Story from Styling Tips

Styling Swaps To Make Your Work Pants Do Overtime

Allie Briggs
We all have that one pair of classic black pants that, whether intentionally or not, is a key piece in our work uniform. Both office-appropriate and totally flattering, the wardrobe hero pairs easily with everything from silk blouses to blazers to button-ups — in fact, almost too easily, hence our drawer full of similar styles. Suffice it to say, we shouldn't have been surprised that given the right tweaks (a platform heel, trendy fishnets, and a lace cami), our go-to work bottoms would do wonders for our after-hours look, too. All that's left to do is add in a moto jacket and hit the door, because pants that are all work and no play have no place in our lineup.
