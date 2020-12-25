Occupation: Elementary School Teacher

Industry: Education

Age: 28

Location: Alaskan Bush

Salary: $60,000

Net Worth: -$18,000 ($5,000 in an emergency fund, $15,000 between IRA, Roth IRA & other investment accounts + $2,000 in my 401(k) at a job I recently started - debt)

Debt: $40,000 in student loans left from Master's (my Bachelor's is paid off)

Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $3,506

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $471, but this is taken out pre-tax because I live in a village of ~300 people and there isn't enough housing, so my school district supplies teacher housing; utilities are included and I share a two-bedroom house with one roommate.

Loans ~ $1,300 (it varies a bit month by month, but the minimum is only around $300-$400)

Savings: ~$1,400 (I max out my Roth IRA, put a couple hundred in my emergency and rainy day funds, and have several sinking funds (travel, gifts, major clothing purchases, and future schooling))

Phone: $75

Disney+: $4.99 (it's the only streaming service that works at school so it's what I use with my students. I share Netflix and Spotify with friends and they are paying at the moment.)

Hum: ~$25 for vitamins (Hair Sweet Hair and Here Comes the Sun)

Full Circle Produce: $150 (I use the prepay option for a produce delivery service where I pay $300 and they give me $315 in credits and we usually go through it in a month since there are not many ways to get a variety of fresh produce out here; I split this with my housemate, H.)

Medevac Insurance: $49/year

Health Insurance: paid 100% by my employer