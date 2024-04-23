All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The countdown to summer is officially on — and, to be honest, we’re tempted to say the warm-weather season is already here, courtesy of the new swimwear collaboration between L.L.Bean and Summersalt.
The outdoor brand behind the iconic Boat and Tote tote has teamed up with the internet-beloved swimwear brand for a limited-edition collection that has launched today. You’ll find a range of swimsuits (in sizes 2 to 24), coverups (XS to 3X), and accessories, each of which was co-designed to speak to both brands’ customer bases — gorpcore-, adventure- and nature-lovers, and those who love the sophisticated yet playful aesthetic of Summersalt.
The collab lineup includes staple silhouettes and fabrics from both brands in four trendy colorways: Sea Urchin & White Sand (a classic black and white), Calypso & Deep Sea (an on-theme blue), Strawberry (a summery pink), and Sea Foam & Harbor (a bold teal). In terms of styles, Summersalt has reimagined some of its bestselling styles, such as the Perfect Wrap One-Piece and the one-shoulder Sidestroke swimsuit. Meanwhile, L.L.Bean has offered its soft and airy 100-percent cotton Cloud Gauze material for the cover-up pieces, which range from a mini skirt to wide-leg pants, a cropped button-up T-shirt, and a button-front midi dress. The collection also includes the Perfect Wrap Tankini Top, a brand-new swimwear silhouette.
The capsule also includes men’s swim trunks, children’s styles, rash guards, and beach-ready accessories, like bucket hats, folding chairs, sandals, towels, inflatable paddle boards, and, of course, a special edition of the classic L.L.Bean tote bag.
According to the press release, this marks the largest collaboration for both brands, and it’s the first time that a Summersalt collab has resulted in pieces beyond swimsuits and coverups. Previously, Summersalt has teamed up with designers like Tanya Taylor, Markarian, Diane von Furstenberg, and more to reimagine its trademark swimwear, while L.L.Bean and Blundstone created an ultra-functional Chelsea boot together just last fall.
L.L.Bean x Summersalt is available to shop online at llbean.com and summersalt.com now, with prices ranging from $20 to $650.
