The Diane von Furstenberg for Target Collection holds over 200 items across womenswear, beauty, home decor, and more. These pieces feature iconic archival DVF prints as well as new patterns exclusive to Target — and they’re all just as cheery as the next one. From wrap dresses and matching sets to activewear, loungewear, and handbags, this collaboration offers a wide array of vibrant pieces, including extended sizing (up to 4X) and adaptive styles for kids. And even better, most styles come in under $50!