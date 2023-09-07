ADVERTISEMENT
If there's one thing that's basically catnip for fashion lovers, it's a hot-off-the-presses Target designer collab — and this next one is one for the books. Well, maybe textbooks.
Just in time for back-to-school season, Target has announced its fall designer collection, and it's with none other than Rowing Blazers. The American design label is best known for its irreverent, modern interpretation of the classics: Think suiting, knitwear, rugby shirts, and the like that enjoy a cult following.
Rowing Blazers x Target will span over 100 pieces across adult and kids’, accessories, home, outdoor, and even swag for your furry friends. Prices start from $5, and apparel items will be available in sizes from XXS-5X. The collection drops on September 23 in select stores and online, so be sure to set your reminders — as with past Target collabs, the most coveted pieces always sell out within minutes. Ahead, peruse the collection's lookbook and read along as Rowing Blazers' founder and creative director (and former US national rowing team coxswain!) Jack Carlson walks us through the collection.
