Story from Fashion

Summersalt & Markarian’s Collab Includes Ruffled Bikinis In Summer-Ready Prints

Frances Solá-Santiago
Photo: Courtesy of Summersalt.
As the season heats up, there are plenty of reasons to find the most stylish ways to join in the summer fun. Summersalt and Markarian’s new collaboration is precisely the kind of poolside Instagram-ready capsule closet needed to do just that. 
On Wednesday, the two brands announced their first partnership, which includes a seven-piece range of swimsuits, a poplin top-and-short set, a headband, and a scrunchie, mixing the Summersalt’s swim signatures with Markarian’s knack for ultra-feminine prints and silhouettes. 
“Each piece is beautifully made with attention to small details,” says  Alexandra O'Neill, founder and designer of Markarian. “The delicate ruffle creates that hyper feminine feel that is in line with classic Markarian style.”
Advertisement
Photo: Courtesy of Summersalt.
Shop This
Summersalt x Markarian
The Poolside Poplin Button-down Shirt
$85.00
Summersalt
Summersalt x Markarian
The Poolside Poplin Pull-on Shorts
$65.00
Summersalt
Since launching her brand in 2017, O’Neill — who was also responsible for first lady Jill Biden’s Inauguration Day look — has earned a reputation for embedding delicate embellishments like bows, sequins, and feathers into fanciful frocks. It’s no surprise that, when partnering with Summersalt, the swimwear brand opted to keep Markarian’s ladylike DNA intact by adding ruffles and a light blue floral print throughout the collection.
“Summersalt has been huge fans of Markarian for a long time. We absolutely love their gorgeous prints and romantic feel,” says Reshma Cattram Chamberlin, co-founder of Summersalt
Photo: Courtesy of Summersalt.
Shop This
Summersalt x Markarian
The Mini Ruffle Wanderlust Top
$70.00
Summersalt
Summersalt x Markarian
The Mini-ruffle High Leg Mid Rise Bikini B...
$65.00
Summersalt
That’s not to say the classic silhouettes forgo today's trends in this collection. There is a one-shoulder bathing suit and a scrunchie to cure anyone’s nostalgia for the ‘90s, alongside a top-and-bottom bikini set and a wrap-around one-piece bathing suit with ruffled trim. 
Ranging from $25 to $135 and available in sizes 2 to 22, the Summersalt x Markarian collab is available now on Summersalt.com and Markarian-nyc.com
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Summersalt x Markarian
The Mini-ruffle Perfect Wrap One-piece
$135.00
Summersalt
Summersalt x Markarian
The Mini Ruffled Ruched Sidestroke
$135.00
Summersalt
Summersalt x Markarian
The Poolside Scrunchie & Headband Set
$25.00
Summersalt

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

Advertisement