The 5 Best Plus-Size Swim Brands, According To A Beach Lover Who’s Tried Them All

Turns out, the viral cinch is easy to replicate: TA3 placed the end of the cords in a reachable spot on the lower back (even for someone with short arms like me). My other concern stemmed from the open back at the lacing: I feared I might squish out a lattice of back fat when I tightened the cords! But I can tell the suits are thoughtfully designed because the patent-pending lacing didn’t squeeze me uncomfortably or cause any bulging, even when I channeled my best Bridgerton resolve and yanked it like a corset. The shaping effect was immediate, too, and gave me a more hourglass silhouette. It is not a magic suit though — even with the smoothing panels, my belly outline was still visible, which was personally fine with me. The bust area was a bit small on me, too, so I removed the included soft cups for extra room. All in all, I’m impressed with their suits and look forward to wearing them more this summer.