How The Next Generation Of Fashion Trailblazers Is Advocating For A Size-Inclusive Future

She hopes to use her design role at Forever21 — which involves monitoring trends and popular styles, as well as analyzing fit — to communicate to brands what shoppers crave. “Even if it means changing the strap from a quarter inch to three-eighths inch just so that she has a little bit more broad coverage, making sure that button size looks proportionate, adding elastic to something, or changing a detail on the garment to make sure that it's wearable for the customer — being able to bring that level of change from the inside, even if it's in little ways, is super powerful for me,” Jaume says.