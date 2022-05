This Might Be Chromat’s Most Inclusive Swimwear Collection Yet

I'm personally obsessed with TikTok . It's literally like TV to me. I'm on DIY TikTok. I love to do the dances and there's so much politics and social justice and knowledge-sharing and hacks. Maybe it's just my little algorithm, but one thing I've seen on TikTok is so many upcyclers and DIY people. I genuinely feel that we all need to be upcycling. If you can sew, start buying more from Goodwill and less at the mall because there are already so many garments out there. We need as a society to change the flow of consumerism and start reusing things.