This Might Be Chromat’s Most Inclusive Swimwear Collection Yet

We really are creating an entirely new category that does not exist in the market. Not to be someone who's really tooting my own horn, but when I was doing research for the collection, for girls with penises, there literally is nothing. You have to wear menswear bottoms; you don't have a high-waisted bikini bottom. As a woman, a high-waisted bikini bottom, that's a must-have. I think this is going to be really interesting to get real consumer feedback. For years I've had people DM me like, “I'm trans femme, what bottoms do you recommend?” So I know there is a need.