I'm a snob about two things in life: sushi and linens. The first one is...self-explanatory, but my penchant for luxurious towels and sheets is rooted in my belief in everyday luxuries: When you spend a non-insignificant portion of your life either asleep or showering, it's an understatement to say that those small things add up. And then there are the rarer moments in life, like a tropical vacation, where treating yourself is not the exception, but the rule. Fortunately, when it comes to both beach and bedding, Peacock Alley has you covered.
We've waxed poetic about the brand's luxurious sheets, but as the R29 Shopping team's resident bougie beachgoer, I was excited to see if Peacock Alley's towels met my lofty standards.
After the brand gifted me two towels to try (not that I'm above a solo beach day with a good book), I patiently waited a few business days for them to arrive at my doorstep in sunny Miami. Peacock Alley has three beach-slash-pool towels in its lineup: The Soleil, the Soleil Stripe, and a breezy linen Turkish towel. I adore a stripe — especially for the beach! — so I went with the Soleil Stripe in White, which gave me major Hamptons vibes. Thick and sturdy — which I appreciate in a beach towel — it's deliciously soft and even prettier in person.
Beach towels need to be both comfortable for lounging and absorbent due to the whole swimming-in-the-ocean thing. This one passes both tests with flying colors: It whisked away droplets of water on my sun-soaked skin (one side of the towel is a velour-soft texture, the other a terry cloth) and dried relatively quickly. At $100 (but currently on sale for $75), she's expensive — and I'll be the first to say it. However, whether you're indulging for yourself or a friend, Peacock Alley may ruin all other beach towels in perpetuity. It's hard to imagine comparing to these. The summer may be coming to a close, but there's still plenty of time to go to the beach — which is where you'll find me.
