Beach towels need to be both comfortable for lounging and absorbent due to the whole swimming-in-the-ocean thing. This one passes both tests with flying colors: It whisked away droplets of water on my sun-soaked skin (one side of the towel is a velour-soft texture, the other a terry cloth) and dried relatively quickly. At $100 (but currently on sale for $75), she's expensive — and I'll be the first to say it. However, whether you're indulging for yourself or a friend, Peacock Alley may ruin all other beach towels in perpetuity. It's hard to imagine comparing to these. The summer may be coming to a close, but there's still plenty of time to go to the beach — which is where you'll find me.