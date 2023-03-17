I Slept In $500 Sheets For A Week… Are They Worth The Splurge?

Putting the Soprano Sheets on my mattress was a standard-issue process, although the set didn't come with any helpful tags identifying which end was the long or short one — but then again, most of my sheets don't either. Both the flat sheet (which I don't use) and the pillowcases feature a single row of satin stitch embroidery on the hem. It's a nice detail, but not one that's particularly important to me, personally.