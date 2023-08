Enjoy Up To 60% Off Swim & Cover-Ups During The Summersalt Sale

Summer may be coming to an end, and soon we'll be rearranging closets and drawers to store more fall staples , but we still plan to take a few more dips into the pool before then. So there's still time (and closet space) for a new swimsuit , right? And to be honest, there's no better time to stock up on stylish swimsuits than the end of summer when brands are going all out on swim sales. Summersalt, the brand that brings us ultra-stylish one-pieces and versatile "beach to brunch" cover-ups, is currently gracing us with its Endless Summer Sale . It includes an impressive 30% off *all* swimsuits and cover-ups, and up to 60% off select swimwear withat checkout.And don't worry, this isn't one of those picked-over end-of-season sales missing your favorite color and size. In fact, the brand's bestsellers, like The Sidestroke one-piece and The Ruched Swim Skirt cover-up, are on sale for 30% off. Some bestsellers in certain colorways (like The Rucked Sidestroke in Spritz pink) are also discounted up to 60% off (with most hanging around the 50% mark). We've combed through the expansive sale section to share some of the best styles to cart up while most sizes (including plus sizes) are still in stock.The caveat is that these deals are final sale, with only exchanges and store credit available. So get to browsing, look closely at the sizing charts, shop Summersalt's Endless Summer Sale ASAP, and soak up the remainder of the summer sun in style.