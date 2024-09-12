Zara’s Icons Collection Is A Lesson In Shirt Dressing

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
There’s nothing more timeless than a tailored shirt. Wear it with a matching suit or jeans, or layer it with jumpers or dresses. Style it for the office, a night out or a special occasion. This hardworking garment is a year-round staple — and it’s as versatile as it is classic. In a bid to celebrate the humble button-down for all that it does, Zara has released its Icons Shirt Collection for a lesson in shirt dressing.
Available from September 12, Zara Icons features five tops, each one a creative take on the classic shirt. The collection incorporates trends like bubble hems and sheer fabrics into wearable shirts for all occasions. Timed to coincide with the end of New York Fashion Week, the Zara Icons campaign was shot by Annie Leibovitz at the legendary New York recording studio Electric Lady, and features model Karen Elson.
Coming from a dedicated Zara Icons studio that focuses on seasonal creative projects, the shirts in this collection are priced higher than your typical Zara pieces, ranging from $349 to $499. Whether you want to get your hands on one of the Icons themselves or are looking for some autumn outfit inspiration, scroll on to discover Zara’s five Icons shirts.
The Balloon Shirt Dress
From its detachable sleeves to its bubble hem — and the fact that it’s actually a dress — this is the collection’s furthest departure from a classic shirt. What it lacks in tradition it makes up for in style.
The Manageress Shirt
If you appreciate great tailoring, this oversized button-up is packed with functional details like a lapel collar, top pocket and matching leather belt. Meanwhile, the striking shape lends itself well to formal wear, workwear and everything in between. A wardrobe staple.
The Daydreaming Shirt
Who needs tattoos when you can wear a transparent embroidered shirt? Drawing on the longstanding sheer trend, this tulle button-up makes a real statement with its colorful butterfly motifs and its jewelry-style beaded collar. Pair with your best-looking bra (or nothing at all).
The Verlaine Shirt
This shirt has two parts — a long-sleeve button-up and an organza waistcoat — and both can be worn separately. It’s a bit of Bridgerton and a bit of rocker chic with its ruffled hem, peplum waist and crochet-covered buckles.
The Performer Shirt
Western fashion never dies, and this shirt is proof. From its fringe detailing to its subtle shoulder pads, this number can take you from the office at 5 to the rodeo at 6. While you’re here, zoom in on that intricate beading, too.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 UK.