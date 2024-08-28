ADVERTISEMENT
Zara’s Autumn Collection Is Full Of Trends: 24 Sweet Finds

Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated 28 August 2024, 11:10
With new products dropping seemingly every week, it’s no secret that Zara can be tricky to navigate. But with the popular brand’s autumn arrivals now on site, we simply can’t have you missing out on any gems. To save you some time — and to point you in the right direction for all your cold-weather must-haves — we scoured Zara’s new arrivals ourselves. 
If you’re looking to secure a few staples like a lightweight coat or a pair of trendy autumn trainers, Zara’s latest drop is packed with loads of outfit inspiration. Think: cutesy co-ords, easily layerable knits and transitional dresses. Ahead, find 24 hand-picked favourites. For a little extra help, use the “you may also like” section at the bottom of every product page, too. Now scroll on and get ready to add to cart.
Zara Autumn Knitwear

Knitwear is always an autumn win and Zara’s new arrivals are packed with all types of transitional styles. The collection includes lightweight cardigans with metallic hardware, short-sleeved jumpers for easy layering and neutral jumpers that are fit for a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
Cropped Knit Waistcoat
£25.99
Zara
Zara
Wool And Cashmere Blend Sweater
£79.99
Zara
Zara
Short-sleeve Knit Cardigan
£25.99
Zara

Zara Autumn Co-ords

If you’re prone to a bit of decision fatigue in the morning (or just tend to get lazy), Zara’s matching sets make for the best ready-made outfits. With a double-denim suit or a bright and silky two-piece that can be dressed up or down, you’ll find yourself saying “I have nothing to wear” a lot less often this season. 
Zara
Satin Lace Skirt
£45.99
Zara
Zara
Satin Trousers
£29.99
Zara
Zara
Patchwork Print Satin Trousers
£29.99
Zara

Zara Autumn Dresses

There’s nothing more satisfying than throwing a leather or denim jacket over a chic dress and trainers once the weather cools down. From leopard print midi dresses to office-appropriate LBDs, Zara’s autumn dresses do not disappoint. You’ll find plenty of head-turners for autumn weddings and parties, too.
Zara
Gathered Corsetry-inspired Dress
£45.99
Zara
Zara
Patchwork Print Dress
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Asymmetric Dress With Buckle
£29.99
Zara

Zara Autumn Bottoms

Though the temperature will soon drop, the hemlines don’t have to follow. Case in point: Zara’s offering of flowy skirts and trendy long shorts. Autumn is the perfect time to experiment with different styles of bottoms — the key is to layer appropriately. 
Zara
Bermuda Shorts
£29.99
Zara
Zara
Pinstripe Trousers With Boxer Detail
£39.99
Zara
Zara
Beaded Midi Skirt
£69.99
Zara

Zara Autumn Accessories

Zara always nails its accessory selection, from stylish shoes to statement handbags and jewellery that will satisfy all your magpie cravings. Nab a pair of mesh ballet flats or get in on this season’s bangles revival.
Zara
Ballet Flats
£39.99
Zara
Zara
Pack Of Maxi Bracelets
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Leather Mini Bucket Bag
£89.99
Zara

Zara Autumn Outerwear

This collection proves that coats and jackets don’t have to be boring. If we must layer up, why not do it in style with a billowing, kimono-esque coat or cool satin blazer? Your autumn ‘fits will thank you for these ultra-stylish finishing touches. 
Zara
Oversize Cropped Blazer
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Oversize Satin Blazer
£69.99
Zara
Zara
Bomber Jacket
£69.99
Zara

