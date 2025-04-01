11 Latine-Owned Essentials You Need for Festival Season

Now that the weather is warming up and festival season is officially on the horizon, I’m sharing my go-to survival and style essentials to help you make the most of it. Of course, there are the basics, like a reusable water bottle, a digital wallet (because no one wants to lose their physical one), and a portable charger to keep your phone alive. But this list goes beyond that. It’s packed with Latine-owned brands that will not only keep you ready for whatever the day throws at you, but also add some extra style, comfort, and cultura to your festival experience. From beauty must-haves to functional accessories, these picks will help you dance the day and night away feeling your absolute best.