11 Latine-Owned Essentials You Need for Festival Season

There’s no better feeling than planning for a music festival: putting your outfits together, texting your friends to figure out the schedule, deciding which artists you absolutely have to see, and making sure you have everything you need for a fun and safe time — it’s all part of the excitement. I’ve been going to music festivals since I was a teen, back when Governor’s Ball was still held on Governor’s Island. So at this point, I like to think of myself as a pretty trustworthy guide when it comes to knowing exactly what you need to survive the weekend and have the best time possible.
Now that the weather is warming up and festival season is officially on the horizon, I’m sharing my go-to survival and style essentials to help you make the most of it. Of course, there are the basics, like a reusable water bottle, a digital wallet (because no one wants to lose their physical one), and a portable charger to keep your phone alive. But this list goes beyond that. It’s packed with Latine-owned brands that will not only keep you ready for whatever the day throws at you, but also add some extra style, comfort, and cultura to your festival experience. From beauty must-haves to functional accessories, these picks will help you dance the day and night away feeling your absolute best.