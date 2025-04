The Real MVP Of Festival Season? My TAL Hydration Water Bottle

Whichever music festival you’re heading to this summer, three things will always be true: You will be on your feet for hours, there will be a distinct lack of shade (or if there is, it’s already spoken for), and you will need to drink more water than you anticipate. From the deserts of Coachella and Stagecoach to the open-air parks and fields of Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, water is liquid gold. Take it from me — I’ve been camping at music festivals every summer since I was 15 and know that the more hydrated you are, the more dancing you can do, the longer you can last as the sun goes down, and the fresher you’ll feel in the morning (despite all the lukewarm pints you drank and your camp mates’ endless snoring). And so, at the very top of my packing list every year is a reusable water bottle to keep my water fresh for longer, and to limit my plastic usage