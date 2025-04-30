2025’s Biggest Festival Fashion Trends Balance Style With Comfort

The season was kicked off with the height of festival-style inspiration — Coachella has been and gone, serving up a wealth of inspiration. But, festival dressing doesn’t just mean shopping for the most trend-forward pieces on the market. Festivals are known for long days, even longer nights and, in the UK, weather that can change hour-by-hour. So, comfort is a major factor, too. The best festival looks balance style with utility to withstand action-packed schedules, whether that's spent stage-hopping in the sun, dancing in the rain or weathering muddy terrain — that’s where stylish but practical trends like moto boots and anything-but-basic graphic tees come in.