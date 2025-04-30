2025’s Biggest Festival Fashion Trends Balance Style With Comfort

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Festival season sets the stage for summer dressing, offering up a playground where personal style can run wild. It aggregates all of the fashion trends from Fashion Month that we’re excited to put into action for the forthcoming season — and amplifies them with an extra dose of “cool factor.” That gold sequin skirt you’ve been debating to wear on a night out but felt like a little too much? Or, that sheer mini dress that sat in your wardrobe all winter with the tags on? Now’s the time to embrace them in all of their style glory.
The season was kicked off with the height of festival-style inspiration — Coachella has been and gone, serving up a wealth of inspiration. But, festival dressing doesn’t just mean shopping for the most trend-forward pieces on the market. Festivals are known for long days, even longer nights and, in the UK, weather that can change hour-by-hour. So, comfort is a major factor, too. The best festival looks balance style with utility to withstand action-packed schedules, whether that's spent stage-hopping in the sun, dancing in the rain or weathering muddy terrain — that’s where stylish but practical trends like moto boots and anything-but-basic graphic tees come in.
Whether you’re heading to an early-season day festival and in need of a last-minute look or planning in advance for what to wear to Glastonbury, Download or Reading & Leeds to cap the summer, these are the top trends of festival season 2025 you’ll want to “add to cart.”
Festival Fashion Trend: Micro Shorts
Don’t let the length (or lack thereof) of micro-shorts stop you from embracing the trend — not only are they actually surprisingly comfortable but, if there was ever a time to try a daring trend like this, it’s at a music festival. Not to mention, if it does rain, bare legs dry quickly (especially when you're doing all that dancing).
Toughen up a lace pair with leather boots or wellies, opt for a breathable knit or crochet that lets you move around and dance to your heart’s desire, or bring back your trusty denim cutoffs; a festival fashion staple that pairs with everything.
Festival Fashion Trend: Statement Belts
Use a statement belt, a big 2025 fashion trend, to bring even the simplest of outfits to the next level — a great styling tip if you're working with limited clothing items whilst camping. Pair a stamped metal belt with a maxi skirt and a white tank for an effortlessly cool approach, or layer a fringe or corset style over a mini skirt or micro-shorts to make the look go all out.
Festival Fashion Trend: Biker Boots
I can still recall when I attended my first festival over a decade ago. Amidst a downpour on night one, my flip-flops got stuck in the mud and the straps snapped off leaving me without footwear. Avoid my mistakes and wear durable shoes — knee-high biker boots aren't just stylish, they're tough, durable and can be as comfortable as your favourite trainers (if broken in properly). Plus, they can also offer leg coverage if the heavens open. There are an array of details — like platform soles, slouched leather or buckles — that can add a touch of personalisation to the look.
Festival Fashion Trend: Open Knitwear & Crochet
Open knitwear is our choice material for this year's festival season. Not only is it breathable for hot temperatures, but it dries quickly if it rains and is lightweight so ideal for packing limitations. Style-wise, it's also super versatile; you can either opt for a cool, distressed look, a hippie-inspired crochet piece or go for an embellished, sequinned piece for late-night raves.
Festival Fashion Trend: Gold Finishes
Both on the runways and the festival circuit, gold is the metallic of the moment. For festival season, this look can be achieved through brushed gold knitwear, standout embellishments or a molten, liquid-like fabric. With a gold outfit, jewellery and shimmer-oiled skin, you’re set to give goddess energy out on the grounds.
Festival Fashion Trend: Asymmetrical Styles
Another runway repeat, asymmetrical styles can easily be adapted from designer runways to festival grounds. (The fabric moves just as beautifully on a catwalk as in the wind at a festival.) This trend can be achieved through a strappy neckline on a tank or bodysuit, with tendril ruffles on the hemline of a mini dress or edgy slits in a skirt, just to name a few.
Festival Fashion Trend: Graphic Baby Tees
Who can argue against the comfort of a baby tee? Breathable cotton in the heat is always a solid choice — plus, with a fun graphic, this is the ideal option for the last day of the festival when you’re running solely on adrenaline and vodka red bull but still want to look like you put in a dose of effort to your look.
Festival Fashion Trend: Lingerie-Inspired
Between lace being dubbed cool again and bloomers becoming a styling cue for outside of the bedroom, lingerie-inspired pieces are another top trend for the upcoming festival season. Style a corset-inspired top, a lace slip dress or a sheer camisole with denim and leather accessories and you’re good to go.
