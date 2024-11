Buckle Up: Statement Belts Are Back

Like brown leather, a black belt is iconic — but, let’s be honest: It can easily feel a little dull if you’re wearing it the same way every time. Go for one with sculptural details (bonus points for trending silver hardware), like extra rings along the loops (see: my pick from modernist, celeb-loved label Déhanche ; Madewell’s chunkier option is also so good) or an oversized, oblong buckle like Aureum’s. (Yes, it’s a splurge, but the cost-per-wear math checks out for a piece this versatile.) Goop's G.Label just released an amazing one for a super-sleek effect, especially when styled with tailored pieces Want to spice things up even more? Embrace the season's leopard print trend in full force, whether it’s in the form of trousers, like my bold pair from Hunter Bell , or a fun bag, jacket, or shoe.