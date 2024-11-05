Buckle Up: Statement Belts Are Back

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Before you picture a rather useless, overly embellished relic from the aughts, let me stop you: Today’s statement belts are, thankfully, a little less “more is more” and a lot closer to “please note my discerning taste.” With just the right details — like high-polish and oversized buckles, a hint of leopard print, or even a sculptural clasp (largely thanks to Bottega Veneta’s recent runway influence) — they’re the kind of accessory that turns even your simplest outfits into something you’re eager to be seen in.
The best part? You don’t have to overthink it. In fact, when paired with your favourite essentials (peep my unbelievably delicious chocolate leather utility jacket from Vince, pleated cotton trousers in a bold leopard print from Hunter Bell, and chain-adorned loafers from Odissì), these waist- and hip-grazing wonders do all the work.
Ahead, see how to style the season’s best statement belts, from reimagined classics in brown and black to bolder prints and jewellery-like hardware, all guaranteed to steal the spotlight.
Whether or not you’re a “belt person,” a brown belt is the ultimate staple — a wardrobe hero that most of us have, in one form or another. While simple leather and braided styles are longtime go-to's, modern versions bring fresh energy to any look. Case in point: my extra-long Janessa Leone belt, which adds a touch of drama (the dangle is just too good) to my favourite autumn knit from Kule, loose jeans, loafers, and chunky gold earrings. These fresh, statement-y iterations — featuring sculptural buckles, rich chocolaty hues, glossy leather finishes, and bold, elongated lengths — are redefining brown belts as anything but basic.
Like brown leather, a black belt is iconic — but, let’s be honest: It can easily feel a little dull if you’re wearing it the same way every time. Go for one with sculptural details (bonus points for trending silver hardware), like extra rings along the loops (see: my pick from modernist, celeb-loved label Déhanche; Madewell’s chunkier option is also so good) or an oversized, oblong buckle like Aureum’s. (Yes, it’s a splurge, but the cost-per-wear math checks out for a piece this versatile.) Goop's G.Label just released an amazing one for a super-sleek effect, especially when styled with tailored pieces Want to spice things up even more? Embrace the season's leopard print trend in full force, whether it’s in the form of trousers, like my bold pair from Hunter Bell, or a fun bag, jacket, or shoe.
The sculptural buckle is here to elevate your look with minimal effort — the dream. Whether it’s an oblong or organically-shaped oval (like from Cos), an exaggerated classic like B-Low The Belt’s lustrous version, or a jewellery-like form like my Heaven Mayhem pick (very fun!), the key is pairing it with simpler pieces to really let it shine. I mean, how much cooler does my office attire look with this artful, bean-shaped stunner grounding the look with the help of my black Bottega Venentta Casette and M.Gemi slingbacks?
I’m a decidedly non-"Western" person, and yet, this Streets Ahead belt has become my entire personality. I’m obsessed. It’s the sleekness for me, which elevates basics like tees or a button-down (like I’m wearing here, with my trusty Everlane barn jacket on top) in a surprisingly fresh way (read: not your boring plain leather belt). The classic, heritage-style brown really grounds the look, while the sculptural matte hardware feels elevated, timeless, and modern — none of the overly detailed etching, embroidery, or studs that can make Western belts feel busy. Abercrombie’s version is honestly incredible, too. (Yes, I have it!). For a bolder take on this trend, try studs. Instead of the ornate embellishments you’d expect in your horse-girl friend’s collection, opt for a polished version that riffs on the season’s moto-inspired accessories without going full middle-school grommet. (We all rocked that, right?)
Similar to my stance on Western, animal prints aren’t typically in my comfort zone — yet, I’ve been all about a spot, stripe, or blocked design of the leopard, snake, and zebra variety lately (you know, for just a flicker of fun times to break up solids). I also love the textural impact that many animal print belts offer, whether it’s haircalf, embossing, or chenille covering (see Lizzie Fortunato’s killer zebra design). My leopard Sézane belt feels like the perfect eye-catching addition to my extremely buttery Vince leather jacket, which I paired with a white tee, jeans, and black kitten-heel boots. Again, the simpler, the better with these types of belts. I love the look of them cinched over a classic wool coat or a tonal oversized blazer and mini, too.