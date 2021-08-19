What Does The Return Of The Unnecessary Belt Say About The State Of The World?

Today, we’re “fighting” for something a bit different than we were in March 2020. Then, we dressed for our personal safety, wearing clothing that could protect us: masks, of course, but also stay-away-from-me shoulders and cumbersome boots that looked ready for the apocalypse. We carried big bags and our clothes featured even bigger pockets so that we had all possible necessities on us at any given time. Now, we’re pursuing the freedoms we got a taste of after lockdown restrictions ended in the U.S. and vaccines became readily available. Those freedoms include the liberty to wear whatever we please, without the need to consider safety when getting dressed.