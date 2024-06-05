Money Diary: A Doctor On £36,900

Do you worry about money now?

For the most part no. I am fortunate to receive a decent salary (obviously with the junior doctor strikes this is a heated issue) and while I think I should be paid more for the work that I do, I am very aware that I earn more than many people in the UK, and certainly many families survive on a combined income of less than this (as my family did). My worries stem from the significant amount that I owe my parents and the fact that my partner and I would like to buy a property in the next five years. I worry that I won’t be able to save as much as I would like towards this and the fact that house prices in the South East are extortionate.