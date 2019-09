Oprah On Work: The Key To Success Is Making Others Feel Heard 

President Barack Obama discussed just how important it is for companies to incorporate strong core values into their ethos — not just for optics, but for their own longevity. “In this environment, if you’re a company that doesn’t care about nondiscrimination and not having sexual harassment in your company, and is unconcerned about climate change , you’re going to start losing customers at some point,” Obama said, adding that this doesn’t mean just writing a check at the end of the year; it means building internal systems that prioritize supporting women fighting discrimination , and paying fair wages