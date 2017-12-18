This may be the time to consult an attorney, and I think it is important to demystify that process. Many people have never worked with an attorney, and there are common misapprehensions about what seeking legal assistance means. You may be able to engage an attorney for an initial consult, which may be what you need to a) see if you in fact have a viable claim, and b) get advice on how to conduct yourself with HR and others at work while you are figuring out what to do. The cost for an initial consult can vary widely. If you're looking for an attorney, ask around and try to get a referral for one in your state. Then, call and ask what their hourly rate would be for a consult.