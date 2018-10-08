8 Latinx Professionals Open Up About Discrimination in the Workplace

What might be a well-intentioned comment about skin tone (You're so tan!), a seemingly innocent question about nationality or immigration status (Where are you really from? Were you born here?), or an inappropriate joke (You pass for an MS-13 member with that haircut!) can make the person on the receiving end feel an overwhelming range of emotions — particularly when these types of comments are made in the workplace. After all, standing up to a coworker or a manager is definitely not easy, especially when your livelihood is on the line.