"Black women have the highest participation of going out, voting, and of activism in their community, yet what we see is that they have very low representation either at the federal level or in our state houses, and we’re also seeing efforts to actually undermine that participation by voter ID laws for example," says Childers, a senior research scientist at IWPR and one of the authors of the report. "We’ve seen cutbacks in early voting, which is central because again, these are women who are largely working."