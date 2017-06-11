In the professional world, Black women have always had high rates of labor participation compared to other ethnic/racial groups of women, and currently, 62.2% of Black women are in the workforce. However, nearly a quarter of Black women in the United States live in poverty, compared to 18.9% of Black men and 10.8% of white women (who have the lowest poverty rate among women). According to the report, in 2015, Black women's unemployment rate was "higher than the rate for women from any other of the other largest racial and ethnic groups except for Black men" — and education is hardly a salve.