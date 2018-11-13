It's almost Thanksgiving, which mean it's almost Christmas, which means everyone is about to get more cheerful, more emotional, and more nostalgic. (Listening to Vince Guaraldi Trio's A Charlie Brown Christmas will do that to you.) And if that sounds familiar — cheerful, emotional, nostalgic — then that's because those are the top three words used to describe the closest thing this world has to Santa's elves: Queer Eye's Fab 5.
As if right on schedule with the holidays (don't you already hear those sleigh bells ringing?), the Netflix superstars are releasing a glossy, informative, and dripping-with-new-content book Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life. On November 13, Refinery29 got a sneak peek of the book and and the chance to speak with the guys about this heartfelt endeavor — a deviation from their usual combination of gushing over each other on Instagram, and playfully teasing each other over their relentless spon-con deals. Split into five chapters, each section is written by one of the Fab 5 themselves: Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, and Tan France. Much like the show, the book has something to offer everyone, Van Ness tells R29. "It’s definitely universal for everyone," he says over the phone one early October morning, seated with his four best friends. "We wanted to make sure that everyone would want to read it — not just the gays, but everyone."
Casual watchers and fans alike will find something new in the book, whether it's from a personal Q&A from one of the guys, or an emotional essay about a childhood setback that they overcame, this isn't just a book — it's a guide to living your own best life. Despite all the new stuff for readers, Brown says nothing in the book shocked him. "I don’t think there is anything we don’t know about each other," he joked. Porowski agreed, saying that this book gave them the unique chance to use their closeness to their advantage, something they haven't done since the series took off. "The book was another medium, and it was a little more quiet, and it was exciting because anything where we get to collaborate is what we are about," he said.
Since this book is an ideal gift to give this season (really, what Secret Santa or White Elephant game wouldn't benefit from one of these floating around?), we asked the guys to share their tips and tricks to the perfect holiday season. It starts with loving yourself, but ends with a little regifting advice. Ahead, let's go all the way to the North Pole: on Tan, on Jonathon, on Antoni, on Karamo, on Bobby...
