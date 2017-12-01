December Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

It’s cold out there, which means it’s time to hunker down for holiday entertainment galore. Blockbuster season is in full effect, and the most important question is which movie you’ll see with your family once all the holiday festivities have been completed. Will it be the new Star Wars, in which Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) finally gets some lines, and Rey (Daisy Ridley) figures out how to use the force? Maybe you can’t wait to see Daniel Day-Lewis’s supposed retirement from movies — or so he says — The Phantom Thread. If not leaving the house is more your speed, Netflix is premiering its most expensive film ever with Bright, a Will Smith vehicle that sounds very Minority Report meets Fear the Walking Dead-esque.
Should television be more your speed, get ready for two tentpole events: a Psych movie and FOX’s next musical extravaganza: A Christmas Story. We can’t wait to see Maya Rudolph in the now-classic tale. Plus, Call the Midwife and Vanderpump Rules return (the former with a Christmas special), as does the very regal The Crown.
With all of these great offerings on the docket, ’tis the season for pop culture galore. Ahead, see even more of the Refinery29 entertainment team’s recommendations for the last month of 2017 (where does time go?).