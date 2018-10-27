France, tasked with finding him an outfit for the show’s debut, offered up a number of options, including a velvet rust-colored suit (which Minhaj said made him look like “Indian Arsenio Hall”) and a grey pinstripe suit (which Minhaj said made him look like Michael Jordan in the '90s), and a hoodie-turned-crop top (Minhaj just stared at the camera, Jim Halpert style, at that point). The pair eventually settled on a fitted long-sleeve top and a tasteful bomber jacket, because when has Tan France ever let us down?