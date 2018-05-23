I Embraced Being Plus-Size & Finally Got My Style Back

In some cases, looking like a past-self would be horrible. But, for me, it felt like a homecoming. My wardrobe used to be full of daring pieces. In high school and college I wore multiple silhouettes, prints, and colors. But something about adding a few pounds and veering into a territory where I needed to consider perusing the plus-size options, made me pause. This pause became a three-year-long break from experimenting with my outfits, even while I worked at Refinery29, a brand devoted to celebrating self-expression and unique style. I found a few “safe” pieces of clothing and wore the heck out of them. My style basically became black T-shirts and ripped jeans, and black flowy dresses. Three things that I still wear now, but thankfully, I also wear more than that. And, of course, nothing in my uniform was plus-size. I found what I could among the “regular” clothes and made do.