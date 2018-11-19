Trey Gerrald, a 32-year-old actor, immediately found that his background in theater gave him an edge. This month, he starts rehearsals for the play With Bells On, in which he plays a drag queen named Natasha, and so he attended the class in an effort to figure out how, exactly, Natasha should look. "In the play, Natasha is on her way to a Christmas pageant, so she’s on a budget and she wants to be very glamorous," Gerrald said, while brushing his blush way, way up on his cheekbones. "I've done makeup tests for the stage, but never anything like this."