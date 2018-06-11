In November of that year, Anthony was diagnosed with high-grade fibrosarcoma, metastatic, to his lungs bilaterally. For the years leading up to his death at age 40, Radziwill was her husband’s primary caretaker alongside his first cousin, John F. Kennedy, Jr., and his wife, Radziwill’s close friend Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. In What Remains, Radziwill awaits the impending loss of her husband across hundreds of pages, using inpatient hospital records as more of a countdown than a timeline. But on July 16, 1999, three weeks before losing her husband, she received an unexpected call. JFK, Jr. and Bessette-Kennedy had perished in a plane crash. “Once it was the four of us, with all of our dreams and plans, and then suddenly there was nothing," she writes. “We have been wearing black, it seems, for three solid weeks. We are getting good at this, the funerals.” Radziwill goes on to describe the suit she picked out for her husband’s wake, navy, noting that every stylistic decision was punctuated with He would have liked that.