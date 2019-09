So, while anonymous sources shouldn't have likened the event to the sinking of the Titanic , it's fair to assume that someone on board was rattled. The real question is, are the other women going to let Bravo and Frankel do the talking for them, or are they going to take matters into their own hands? As of now, there are no reports that anyone could be suing Bravo, but it's not outside the realm of reason that someone might.