Take a sip of your Ramona Pinot and chill out, because those intense rumors that the Real Housewives of New York almost died on a cruise in Colombia are a bunch of hogwash...probably.
Earlier this week, Page Six reported that sources exclusively confirmed that the RHONY ladies — Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, LuAnn de Lessepts, and Sonja Morgan — "thought they were going to die" after the boat's "engine caught fire." Sources noted that some of the women "were soaked and screaming hysterically," while others "were literally throwing up from sea sickness."
The extreme story caught the attention of multiple entertainment outlets and Frankel, who took to her Twitter account on Wednesday to say that, sometimes, stories really can be too good to be true.
"One thing abt the housewives...we never let the truth get in the way of a good story," she wrote. "There was a boating incident. That said, the details being reported are false."
She then tweeted this photo of herself looking pretty content in front of a gorgeous ocean view, which could very well have been from her most recent trip to South America. Not sure that's the face of someone who had a near-death experience.
"On the return trip to the mainland, the boat encountered turbulent water, which caused the anchor to deploy unexpectedly," the statement read. "At no time...was the vessel in danger of sinking, nor was a rescue required. Thankfully, everyone is fine. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are still reviewing the situation."
So, while anonymous sources shouldn't have likened the event to the sinking of the Titanic, it's fair to assume that someone on board was rattled. The real question is, are the other women going to let Bravo and Frankel do the talking for them, or are they going to take matters into their own hands? As of now, there are no reports that anyone could be suing Bravo, but it's not outside the realm of reason that someone might.
After all, these women do love "a good story" and all of the drama that comes with it.
Frankel's reps declined Refinery29's request for comment.
