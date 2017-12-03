Bethenny Frankel Could Be Your Landlord In This Gorgeous Soho Apartment

Bethenny Frankel put her Soho apartment up for rent. Provided you have the means to pay the $13,000 monthly rent, the Real Housewives of New York City castmember could be your new landlord.
Frankel first purchased the luxurious, Manhattan apartment in 2014 before having considerable renovations done. She tried to sell it earlier this year for $5.25 million but has instead decided to keep it as a rental.
The apartment sits on the second floor of a cobblestone street in the famed New York neighborhood south of Houston Street. The 1860, cast iron and red brick building has a full-time doorman, and while the apartment has only two bedrooms, it is a whopping 2,392-square-feet. According to the listing which was first discovered by Curbed, there is a "long hallway, ideal for displaying your art collection," two and a half bathrooms, 14-foot ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and both a sound system and home automation system throughout.
In true Soho fashion, the open-plan living space has three floor-to-ceiling arched windows. One of the windows opens up to a small balcony overlooking the street, perfect for bringing your morning coffee out there and pretending you are the protagonist of your own New York-based reality TV show. With countless restaurants nearby, it is a great neighborhood to call home.
Both of the sizeable bedrooms contain floor-to-ceiling glass windows looking onto an internal atrium with a custom landscaped green wall. The master bedroom contains an impressive closet fitted with lighted shoe shelves, among other built-ins, and an enclosed steam shower.
The kitchen boasts a large, marble island and custom, imported cabinetry from Germany. Along with an array of designer appliances, there is not one but two wine fridges in the walk-in pantry. If you rented this place, your apartment would certainly be the new hangout spot for you and your friends.
If you feel like fantasizing about your life in this dreamy apartment, click through the gallery.