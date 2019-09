Bethenny Frankel Could Be Your Landlord In This Gorgeous Soho Apartment

The apartment sits on the second floor of a cobblestone street in the famed New York neighborhood south of Houston Street. The 1860, cast iron and red brick building has a full-time doorman, and while the apartment has only two bedrooms, it is a whopping 2,392-square-feet. According to the listing which was first discovered by Curbed , there is a "long hallway, ideal for displaying your art collection," two and a half bathrooms, 14-foot ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and both a sound system and home automation system throughout.