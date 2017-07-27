Throughout this season, Ramona has made some odd references to how upset she is over her divorce. Most of these allusions arrive during her vino bianchi-drenched arguments with Bethenny, where she would randomly bring up her breakup, no matter the topic at hand. During the steak dinner episode earlier this month, the frenemies were discussing all the times Ramona was "nasty" to Bethenny. Out of nowhere, Ramona’s face crumpled, tears started welling up in her eyes, and she ranted, "Don’t attack my business, because I support my family. And I gave fucking half my money to my husband that I was married to for 30 years, okay? You were only married two! Talk to me when you’re married to someone 30 years. It’s like my heart was cut out. And my legs! And my arms!" Literally, all roads lead to Mario, including roads that should only involve cases of wine. Clearly, Ramona is not at all okay about her divorce; there’s no reason to drag her about it when everyone is drunk in Mexico.