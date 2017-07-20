Despite the joy I received from watching The Countess happily flailing around in a bunch of roses, it’s all nothing compared to the insanity of the likes of "Scary Island," which former RHONY star Kelly Bensimon compared to "frickin’ Hades." The episode centers around Kelly, who was fixated on her feud with Bethenny (everyone is always fixated on their feud with Bethenny), and her increasingly disturbing behavior. One single installment about Scary Island gave viewers more signature lines than entire seasons of television. Remember Kelly randomly saying "satchels of gold" to Bethenny on a boat? What about her repeatedly mumbling, "zip it," to everyone? "Al Sharpton! Al Sharpton," anybody? Or maybe Kelly’s claims that Bethenny had repeatedly tried to murder her while former cast member Alex McCord might be a vampire? Thankfully, everyone realized Kelly was showing signs of true instability and attempted to diffuse the situation by showing her kindness by the end of the episode. But, until that final detente, the entire episode is a whirling RHONY memory factory made of pinot grigio, gummy bears, and blank-eyed Ramona stares.