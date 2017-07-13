But, this is reality TV and not real life, so the women are thrown together yet again for a ski trip to Vermont, followed by Wednesday night’s "Oil And Vinegar" steak dinner. Throughout the installment, Bethenny is busy planning an exciting group trip to Mexico, which will have one day dedicated to her Skinnygirl tequila. She spends most of the episode hemming and hawing about whether or not to invite Ramona, whom Bethenny does not want around for a day celebrating her brand. Finally, she decides to allow Ramona to be there for the exact same amount of time LuAnn (de Lesseps) D'Agostino will be there, since the latter is planning to arrive late. When the former countess reveals she’s actually coming for the full excursion, Bethenny’s strategy is thrown to the wolves. So, she’s forced to actually talk to Ramona about their issues in hope they can finally move on and co-exist in Mexico.