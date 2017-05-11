Loyal Real Housewives Of New York viewers, I’m worried about a certain Miss Ramona Singer. Over the last six episodes of RHONY, the pinot grigio fan has fought with nearly every single one of her cast members, with rollercoaster levels of coherence. No one could ignore Ramona’s antics in season 9’s "Wishful Invitation" as she dragged LuAnn Delesseps’s wedding right to her face and made Bethenny Frankel so uncomfortable she bolted for the door.
That’s when I realized Ramona has been insulting her fellow RHONY stars since premiere episode "Talk Of The Town." That installment ended with — you guessed it — Ramona dissing LuAnn’s upcoming wedding. Things have only gone down from there.
As a diligent journalist in search of the truth, I went through all the many confusing ways the Turtle Timer has insulted her friends, their dogs, and possibly babies in season 9. Scroll through the gallery to see all the most awkward moments. You’ll probably need a glass of pinot by the end.
Read These Stories Next: