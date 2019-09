Housewives are notoriously cagey about difficult parts of their lives: Take LuAnn’s decision to ignore the many suspicious infidelities rumors trailing her new husband Tom. Tinsley isn’t playing that game. In an introductory interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish , the East Coast It girl-turned-polarizing socialite explains why she’s joining New York. “I was arrested. Had a mugshot,” she admits. “After something like getting a mugshot and having it plastered all over every paper and all over the Internet, I felt like I hit rock bottom a little bit. So I felt like [there] was no hesitation to join the show.”