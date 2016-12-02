Here comes Countess Luann de Lesseps, a bride who is ready to divulge all the secrets of her upcoming New Year's Eve wedding.
The Real Housewives of New York star recently stopped by Steve Harvey's show to fill him in on all the details to her Palm Beach nuptials with fiancé Tom D’Agostino Jr.
De Lesseps says it's going to be a "traditional wedding" — and adds that it'll be a three-day affair. It'll start with a rehearsal dinner on a yacht, a suggestion from a friend. On her wedding day, the countess plans to wear not one dress, but three.
"I wanted to wear something traditional to walk down the aisle, because Tom has never been married," de Lesseps, who was previously married to banker Alexandre de Lesseps for 16 years, said. "So I wanted to be his bride."
She added that in honor of the holiday, she also plans to wear something "blingy."
Her wedding day also happens to be D'Agostino Jr.'s 50th birthday, so she says she plans to sing a little something for him, but wouldn't divulge if it was one of her originals, like "Money Can't Buy You Class."
De Lesseps also spoke out the "bump in the road" she hit with D'Agostino earlier this year, when he admitted to kissing another woman. “It’s very easy to walk away,” she said, adding, but "if you can't forgive someone you love, then who can you forgive? It's made us strong than ever."
In the end, all that matters to de Lesseps is that she's getting a fresh start with someone she loves. “I feel really lucky to have a second chance," she said. "At over 50 years old, I’m getting married again."
Catch more of what Countess Luann had to say about her wedding when her episode of The Steve Harvey Show airs Monday, December 5.
The Real Housewives of New York star recently stopped by Steve Harvey's show to fill him in on all the details to her Palm Beach nuptials with fiancé Tom D’Agostino Jr.
De Lesseps says it's going to be a "traditional wedding" — and adds that it'll be a three-day affair. It'll start with a rehearsal dinner on a yacht, a suggestion from a friend. On her wedding day, the countess plans to wear not one dress, but three.
"I wanted to wear something traditional to walk down the aisle, because Tom has never been married," de Lesseps, who was previously married to banker Alexandre de Lesseps for 16 years, said. "So I wanted to be his bride."
She added that in honor of the holiday, she also plans to wear something "blingy."
Her wedding day also happens to be D'Agostino Jr.'s 50th birthday, so she says she plans to sing a little something for him, but wouldn't divulge if it was one of her originals, like "Money Can't Buy You Class."
De Lesseps also spoke out the "bump in the road" she hit with D'Agostino earlier this year, when he admitted to kissing another woman. “It’s very easy to walk away,” she said, adding, but "if you can't forgive someone you love, then who can you forgive? It's made us strong than ever."
In the end, all that matters to de Lesseps is that she's getting a fresh start with someone she loves. “I feel really lucky to have a second chance," she said. "At over 50 years old, I’m getting married again."
Catch more of what Countess Luann had to say about her wedding when her episode of The Steve Harvey Show airs Monday, December 5.
Advertisement