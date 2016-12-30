Luann De Lesseps On Why She's Marrying Cheating Fiancé

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps won't let a minor indiscretion by fiancé Tom D'Agostino, Jr. stand in the way of their love. She's moving forward with plans to marry D'Agostino after last season's dramatic reveal of photographic evidence of him kissing an ex at New York's Regency Hotel.
Fellow Housewife Bethenny Frankel dropped the bomb when she showed de Lesseps photographic proof of D'Agostino's misstep. The ultimate kicker: D'Agostino kissed his ex the night before their engagement party.
“It felt like someone ripped my heart out of my chest,” de Lesseps tells People. “I was devastated. I had my heart broken on television.”
The 51-year-old reality star says that she won't let a single kiss stand in the way of true love.
“I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life,” she tells People. “He screwed up. What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake. He was upset with me. It was a stupid retaliation of some sort. He did the wrong thing, and he totally recognizes that. I know in my heart of hearts that he loves me.”
And she's right. People make mistakes. A kiss is only as bad as both people make it. Of course, were it part of a pattern of behavior, that would be another issue. But we're not in the business of telling other people how to run their affairs. That's for brunch friends and your local advice columnist.
So they're getting married over the new year in Florida. Frankel won't be attending.
Fellow Housewife Bethenny Frankel dropped the bomb when she showed de Lesseps photographic proof of D'Agostino's misstep. The ultimate kicker: D'Agostino kissed his ex the night before their engagement party.
“It felt like someone ripped my heart out of my chest,” de Lesseps tells People. “I was devastated. I had my heart broken on television.”
The 51-year-old reality star says that she won't let a single kiss stand in the way of true love.
“I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life,” she tells People. “He screwed up. What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake. He was upset with me. It was a stupid retaliation of some sort. He did the wrong thing, and he totally recognizes that. I know in my heart of hearts that he loves me.”
And she's right. People make mistakes. A kiss is only as bad as both people make it. Of course, were it part of a pattern of behavior, that would be another issue. But we're not in the business of telling other people how to run their affairs. That's for brunch friends and your local advice columnist.
So they're getting married over the new year in Florida. Frankel won't be attending.
Advertisement