Frankel, who turned 46 this month, has absolutely no tolerance for bullshit — and zero qualms about telling her fellow Housewives exactly what she thinks of them. The RHONY firebrand never met a synonym for "vagina" she didn't like (though plenty of people with them she could do without), and drops an impressive variety of "F-bombs" on the regular. Sometimes Frankel says what everyone else is thinking; other times, she says literally what nobody else would ever think to say. Of course, the Skinnygirl Cocktails founder won't hesitate to tell you to shut up or fuck off when she's had enough — whether you're her longtime, on-off BFF Ramona Singer or a complete goddamn stranger.