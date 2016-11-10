Story from Pop Culture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Anti-Trump Protests "Moronic"

Hunter Harris
Bethenny Frankel isn't happy with the way anti-Trump voters are exercising their right to protest. The Real Housewives star took to twitter to criticize the ways voters are processing the election results.

"This protesting is moronic. What is the government going to say?" Frankel tweeted. "Just kidding. Do over??? The man did happen to win NY," she continued, citing incorrect polling data.
Across the nation, protesters marched the streets and called for Donald Trump's impeachment. Online, Frankel said the protests were improper.
The reality TV personality's tweets were met with mixed sentiments. Some fans congratulated her for standing up to "temper tantrums," while others suggested she take her own Real Housewives advice and just go to sleep.
