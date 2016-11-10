Bethenny Frankel isn't happy with the way anti-Trump voters are exercising their right to protest. The Real Housewives star took to twitter to criticize the ways voters are processing the election results.
"This protesting is moronic. What is the government going to say?" Frankel tweeted. "Just kidding. Do over??? The man did happen to win NY," she continued, citing incorrect polling data.
This protesting is moronic. What is the government going to say? Just kidding. Do over??? The man did happen to win NY.— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) November 10, 2016
Across the nation, protesters marched the streets and called for Donald Trump's impeachment. Online, Frankel said the protests were improper.
Really? Cursing and screaming and fighting and burning flags is not productive right now. https://t.co/N60fg5Svow— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) November 10, 2016
Crazy to bully & badger over the election. We & the media nominated them & we had the right to vote for either. https://t.co/lqId3TdHYI— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) November 9, 2016
The reality TV personality's tweets were met with mixed sentiments. Some fans congratulated her for standing up to "temper tantrums," while others suggested she take her own Real Housewives advice and just go to sleep.
@Bethenny @DancinKim76 cursing. . coming from you? 😂😂😂😂 how is cursing hurting anyone. pic.twitter.com/MWdxVobSvC— Joshua (@jponfire28) November 10, 2016
