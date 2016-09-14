Things between the two women have been heated since Bethenny showed Luann a photo of Lu's fiance Tom kissing another woman. And tonight, Luann attacks Bethenny for the way she chose to handle the explosive information. As Bethenny explained on the show, she wasn't sure how to approach Luann — or whether to tell her at all. Luann rips into Bethenny for talking to friends Carole and Ramona about it before her.



"I want to know in a respectful way from a dear friend who has my best interests in mind. Not from somebody who doesn't respect me, who called me the names that you did, and then on top of it, shares it with me [after] the whole world," yells Luann. "That's not a girl who's looking out for me. That's a girl who has her own agenda."