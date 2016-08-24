Whether or not to stick with a relationship after cheating is a choice individual to each couple and situation. Some can move past it. For others, the trust has been broken.
The Real Housewives of New York City's Countess Luann de Lesseps found herself faced with this decision when Bethenny Frankel showed her a photo of her fiancé, Tom D'Agostino, kissing an ex-girlfriend right before their engagement party.
"It felt like someone ripped my heart out of my chest," she told People. "I was devastated. I had my heart broken on television."
After thinking about it, though, she decided her relationship could survive. "I'm not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life," she said. "He screwed up. What he did was wrong. But this wasn't premeditated. It wasn't an affair. It was a mistake."
She also found the kiss forgivable because D'Agostino was upset with her at the time and he's since apologized. He confirmed to People that he was sorry. "I deeply regret the mistakes I've made and, most of all, hate the way it hurt Luann," he said.
However, it looks like Frankel is the one that de Lesseps is angriest at. According to People, since Frankel showed her the photos, de Lesseps decided not to invite her to her wedding.
