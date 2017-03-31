In the mid-2000s, Tinsley Mortimer’s bustling social life would have put her Real Housewife co-stars’ society résumés to shame. In her heyday, Mortimer wasn’t just a socialite. She was a pioneer, shaping a persona out of red carpet events, galas, and a fairy tale romance. But Mortimer didn’t just sit on her fame. Instead, she leveraged her time in the spotlight to fuel her fashion career.
Mortimer was doing what the Kardashians do now: Getting famous by being famous.
So, in order to appreciate her new role in The Real Housewives of New York, you must first get to know her long legacy as a blue-blooded heiress. Find out the twists and turns of her love life, beginning in boarding school in New Jersey and taking a disturbing turn recently in Florida.
The best part? We can hear it all in her own words. In addition to excelling at red carpet events and interior decorating jobs, socialites are great at one thing: Spilling the beans to the press.
Here's a socialite story for the ages.
