Zarin, the outspoken owner of Zarin Fabrics — who had a falling-out with former best friend Frankel — departed RHONY at the end of season four when she was abruptly fired by Bravo after drafting an email that she sent out to several cast members, but not Bravo. "One night... I think I took a sleeping pill and I typed out an email to my [‘Real Housewives’] producer and three out of the five housewives. I said, ‘I’m leaving the show. I want to leave on a high. I’m in a good place right now,’” she explained in 2011. “I kind of got cold feet the next day, and I said, ‘Ah, that was stupid, I shouldn’t have sent that email out...So, when I got the phone call from my production company, I knew.”