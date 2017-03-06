Story from TV Shows

RHONY Is Going To Be Bonkers & Jill Zarin Returns

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock.
She's baa-aack!
Bravo dropped the first trailer for The Real Housewives of New York's ninth season on Monday, and people are flipping out over the drama-stuffed clip for a few reasons. We get to see a whole bunch of shenanigans from the ladies of last season (minus Jules Wainstein, who is in the middle of a nasty divorce involving allegations that her husband Michael had a mistress) and we can't wait.
From the looks of the clip, it's going to be a wild ride. We see Bethenny Frankel jumping in a pool butt-naked and more than one women accusing Luann de Lesseps' fiance Tom of cheating on her. Then there's the exciting addition of the newest housewife: socialite Tinsley Mortimer, who endured her own scandal last year after being arrested for trespassing on her ex's property.
Advertisement
But the thing that really has people flipping out? The brief look at none other than O.G. housewife Jill Zarin. People are PSYCHED for her guest appearance. Fans are taking to Twitter to share some of Zarin's most meme-able moments in her time on the show. (Check out the best reactions below.)
Zarin, the outspoken owner of Zarin Fabrics — who had a falling-out with former best friend Frankel — departed RHONY at the end of season four when she was abruptly fired by Bravo after drafting an email that she sent out to several cast members, but not Bravo. "One night... I think I took a sleeping pill and I typed out an email to my [‘Real Housewives’] producer and three out of the five housewives. I said, ‘I’m leaving the show. I want to leave on a high. I’m in a good place right now,’” she explained in 2011. “I kind of got cold feet the next day, and I said, ‘Ah, that was stupid, I shouldn’t have sent that email out...So, when I got the phone call from my production company, I knew.”
As for why she got the boot, “Nobody will tell me the true answer,” she said. “At the time, I was told that they thought the show had gone so dark that it couldn’t recover and that they needed to change the cast. I don’t think the fans agreed.” Judging by the warm reception she's getting already, I think Zarin was right about that. To best summarize the thoughts of Team Zarin fans, we gathered the most passionate responses to the housewife's unexpected return. (Be sure to check out the full trailer below, too.)
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series