Earlier this season, RHONY co-star Bethenny Frankel had a meltdown over LuAnn’s imminent "I Do’s," since she believed her longtime frenemy was being reckless, the exact word used in the eventual wedding ceremony. "I think you’re making a big mistake, I really do. I swear to God on my life, I really think you’re making a big mistake." she sobbed to LuAnn during another terrible trip to the Berkshires. "I think he’s cheating on you and I don’t want to see it… I know you want the fantasy. You’re rushing. If you’re having any doubts, you don’t have to do it." Despite Bethenny’s tearful concerns, LuAnn still swears to her co-star she’s “fine” and is going to go through with the wedding. Throughout the exchange, the former countess is certainly “coming on strong” when it comes to her much-questioned relationship, as Bethenny is terrified LuAnn is about to unknowingly ruin her life.