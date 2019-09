The O.G. housewives gets the low-down about the recent Berkshires blowout between Bethenny and Ramona — gossip she is clearly enjoying hearing, given that both women are ex-friends of hers. Then Tom and Luann reveal the "bullshit" cheating accusations that Ramona won't let go of. Zarin is firmly on Team Luann & Tom, of course. "Can you put a GPS on him please? Then we can all breathe," she jokes. When the couple accuse Ramona of calling Tom's friends in California in order to get dirt on him, Zarin throws her hands up in typical Jill fashion. "That is so obnoxious!" she says. Zarin is clearly here for Team Gossip too. "I miss it," she admits. "I’m not gonna lie, I kind of miss the gossip." And we kind of miss you, Jill.