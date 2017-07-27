"Tequila-thon" feels all the more tragic now, considering how much progress Ramona continues to make in the episode. When Sonja Morgan is dispatched to officially invite Ramona to the Tequila trip, she finally admits of Bethenny, without a hint of malice, "I hurt her feelings. That’s the bottom line. I hurt her feelings … it doesn’t matter if what I said is good or bad, I upset her." The moment is such a big breakthrough Sonja gives her longtime friend a huge hug for finally — finally! — saying out loud she has "a problem" when it comes to her interactions with Bethenny. In a talking head interview, Ramona even says she "fucked up," adding, "It was never, ever, my intention to hurt Bethenny." Finally, I believe her. Ramona’s new leaf is all the more evident when Bethenny later starts tearing up while begging her not to do anything "bad" during the Tequila field trip. Like the Skinnygirl mogul’s tear-soaked conversation earlier in season 13 with LuAnn, this isn’t scripted. The emotions are 110 percent real. It’s clear from Ramona’s face she’s only just realising how terrified Bethenny is of her cast member’s hypothetical antics, and the pinot grigio fan is ashamed. "I’m trying [to be better]," she tells Bethenny. "But tomorrow I’m gonna promise [to be better]."