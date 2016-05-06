Though all women have different style role models they look up to, there's one we can all agree on: our mothers. They've birthed us, raised us, and pretty much taught us everything we need to know...including how to develop (and embrace) an aesthetic that's all our own. How? For one, they've already lived it (and really, who else is going to stop you from making the same clothing mistakes she did in the '80s?). And two: They love us unconditionally and care most about our personal happiness and well-being; that includes being able to wear whatever the hell we want.
The best part, though, is that they've become people we can share clothes with, talk fashion with, and spend afternoons shopping with . Below, we photographed four mother-daughter duos (and one grandmother-granddaughter pairing) in the same trends, and spoke with them about how they influence each other's aesthetic and why "dressing for your age" is actually bullshit.
The best part, though, is that they've become people we can share clothes with, talk fashion with, and spend afternoons shopping with . Below, we photographed four mother-daughter duos (and one grandmother-granddaughter pairing) in the same trends, and spoke with them about how they influence each other's aesthetic and why "dressing for your age" is actually bullshit.
Who: Sahara Lin and her mom, Choichun Leung
The Trend: Super-Shiny Metallics
How do you two influence each other's style, if at all?
Choichun Leung: "She never went through the phase, you know, when you're growing up and you try on your mom's shoes. She sped past my shoe size in like a day. We would share certain clothes, basics, but she's really into thrift shopping — she wears a lot of '80s and '90s stuff, and I don't want to go back to my childhood [Laughs]."
Sahara Lin: "Yeah, [my mom] always just lets me do my own thing. But I also kind of got her into thrifting."
What are your thoughts on the old adage "dressing for your age"?
Choichun: "I think it's more about dressing in what makes you feel good, whatever age you feel."
Sahara: "I don't think it matters at all; I don't think age matters at all."
Who: Barbie Ferreira and her mom, Janana Seppe
The Trend: Off-The-Shoulder Everything
How do you two influence and teach each other about style?
Barbie Ferreira: "She and my grandma used to buy me the craziest clothes — but I wanted them. They would allow me to wear the craziest outfits; my mom would even ask me, 'Are you sure you want to leave the house like that?' But she always let me wear whatever I want. I would experiment with eyeliner when I was 9, and she just let it rock."
What are your thoughts on the old adage "dressing for your age"?
Janana Seppe: "I don't think I dress for my age. I'm very casual, I like to dress up, but I kind of think I'm younger than I am."
Barbie: "I don't think my mom was ever the type to dress 'like a mom,' which I hated when I was younger. But I feel like now it's so much better; I can borrow clothes. I take all of her clothes. But I think I always stole clothes from her and my grandmother, which is funny, because their styles are so different than mine, but I would just take them and wear them in weird ways."
Who: Madison Utendahl and her mom, Phyllis Hollis
The Trend: Plaids, Plaids, And More Plaids
How do you two influence and teach each other about style?
Madison Utendahl: "My mom has showed me the importance of dressing for myself more than anyone else; feeling empowered in the clothing I wear and having it be an extension of my personality. She's also taught me when in doubt, wear black, always."
Phyllis Hollis: "I'm influenced by youth; I keep a younger look. And because she doesn't hesitate to tell me how she thinks I look [Laughs] and she also teaches me that I can push boundaries a little bit; I don't have to coordinate everything like I used to think I had to. But I'm impacted most by being able to maintain a more youthful wardrobe and style. When I think I don't look good, like in a swimsuit, she tells me I do look good. She's less critical than I am."
What are your thoughts on the old adage "dressing for your age"?
Madison: "I think it's bullshit. I think you should dress for how you feel, and what suits your personality, rather than the age that you are. If you're someone who prefers a more conservative look, it shouldn't matter if you're 21 or 70, and vice versa."
Phyllis: "I'm torn, because I feel like the older you get, you shouldn't wear mini miniskirts. But then I see older women with short skirts on, not minis, and I think to myself, She looks good! I can do that. But I also think it depends on how you maintain yourself and how you carry yourself."
Who: Cassidy Turner and her mom, Hilary Shepard
The Trend: Modernized Fringe
How do you two influence and teach each other about style?
Hilary Shepard: "Since they were little, I always took my daughters to the flea market since I love vintage clothing. My grandmother always took me, and it's just something we all love to do together. So from an early age, we'd go thrifting, and still love to do that together. She's also taught me that less is more: She loves all-black; I love turquoise and paisley. But then I see how elegant she looks sometimes, and I'm like, 'Okay, I need to tone it down' [Laughs]."
Cassidy Turner: "And I think my style is a good mix of my own, which is a little more simple. I wear a lot of muted colors, and then I mix in her eclectic aesthetic, with tons of jewelry and layering pieces. She always told me to wear whatever I wanted to wear, always encouraging me to be myself."
What are your thoughts on the old adage "dressing for your age"?
Hilary: "I don't believe in it at all. But the girls are a good meter for me, because sometimes they're just like, 'Mom, no.' I used to drive up to school and they'd be like, 'Mom, your buttcrack is showing,' or 'Mom, zip up your dress,' so I'm much more aware of it because I don't want to embarrass the girls, but I still kind of dress like I did in seventh grade."
Cassidy: "Yeah, I think it's about being comfortable and doing what you want to do — that's the most important thing."
Hilary: "...and not embarrassing your daughters [Laughs]!"
Who: Lyn Slater and her granddaughter, Juliet
The Trend: Deconstructed Shirting
How do you two influence each other's style, if at all?
Lyn Slater: "I think, for sure, my style influences her, and the way that it comes out is, whenever she sees a book or magazine where someone has sunglasses on, she says, 'Coco,' which is what she calls me. And I think she influences my style because she is so full of life and so joyful that it just makes me — I don't want to be young, but I want to be full of energy. And she makes me feel full of energy."
What are your thoughts on the old adage "dressing for your age"?
Lyn: "Do you really want to ask me that question? [Laughs]. It's really, to me, we have lots of ways that we use language to control people, and I feel like that's a way of controlling older women. I think, if you are comfortable in what you're wearing, no matter how old you are and you're owning it, you're going to look completely fine. I think it's a very unhelpful term."
Would you say your style has evolved as you've gotten older?
Lyn: "My relationship with my style has always sort of been how I perform my identity in the world; when culture changes, my style changes. Not that I try to do trends, that's not it, but there are a lot of costumes available for each period. When I was a teenager, it was Woodstock and bell-bottoms and big felt hats — everything that comes back around. But I think now, I'm probably the most comfortable with taking a lot of risks with my style, because in the past, you were a parent, I was working on my career, and they have a lot of 'rules,' right? Now, I do not care. So I will wear whatever I wear, and everything I wear on my blog and in my pictures, I wear in my personal life. I might wear a big [Issey] Miyake skirt and leather jacket to teach a class; I think that's a benefit now, where I'm just like, 'This is what I'm wearing.'"
Photographed by Adrian Mesko at De Facto; Styled by Emily Holland; Makeup by Ingeborg using Laura Mercier Cosmetics; Hair by Eloise Cheung at Kate Ryan Inc using John Masters Organics; Set Designed by Chloe Daley; Modeled by Lyn Slater, Juliet Alger, Choichun Leung, and Sahara Lin at Elite, Janana Seppe, Barbie Ferreira at Wilhelmina Models, Madison Utendahl, Phyllis Hollis, Cassidy Turner, and Hilary Shepard.
