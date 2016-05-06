Who: Lyn Slater and her granddaughter, Juliet

The Trend: Deconstructed Shirting



How do you two influence each other's style, if at all?

Lyn Slater: "I think, for sure, my style influences her, and the way that it comes out is, whenever she sees a book or magazine where someone has sunglasses on, she says, 'Coco,' which is what she calls me. And I think she influences my style because she is so full of life and so joyful that it just makes me — I don't want to be young, but I want to be full of energy. And she makes me feel full of energy."



What are your thoughts on the old adage "dressing for your age"?

Lyn: "Do you really want to ask me that question? [Laughs]. It's really, to me, we have lots of ways that we use language to control people, and I feel like that's a way of controlling older women. I think, if you are comfortable in what you're wearing, no matter how old you are and you're owning it, you're going to look completely fine. I think it's a very unhelpful term."



Would you say your style has evolved as you've gotten older?

Lyn: "My relationship with my style has always sort of been how I perform my identity in the world; when culture changes, my style changes. Not that I try to do trends, that's not it, but there are a lot of costumes available for each period. When I was a teenager, it was Woodstock and bell-bottoms and big felt hats — everything that comes back around. But I think now, I'm probably the most comfortable with taking a lot of risks with my style, because in the past, you were a parent, I was working on my career, and they have a lot of 'rules,' right? Now, I do not care. So I will wear whatever I wear, and everything I wear on my blog and in my pictures, I wear in my personal life. I might wear a big [Issey] Miyake skirt and leather jacket to teach a class; I think that's a benefit now, where I'm just like, 'This is what I'm wearing.'"



